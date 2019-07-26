Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Northfield Bancorp (NASDAQ:NFBK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Northfield Bancorp had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.96 million.

Shares of NASDAQ NFBK traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. 109,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,952. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.48. Northfield Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $16.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 6th. Northfield Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.89%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFBK. TheStreet cut Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub lowered Weyco Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, CEO Steven M. Klein sold 4,406 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $66,486.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 370,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,586,710.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 4,500 shares of Northfield Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $68,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 187,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,920.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,375 shares of company stock worth $566,248. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northfield Bancorp

Northfield Bancorp, Inc (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking products and services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including transaction accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts and non-interest bearing checking accounts; savings accounts, such as money market, passbook, and statement savings; certificates of deposit consisting of individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits.

