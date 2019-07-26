Northwest Bancshares Inc. Decreases Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 606.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 353.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 105.3% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.62. 656,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.41. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $124.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.07.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $374,710.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,155.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Zacks Investment Research raised IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $103.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America set a $180.00 target price on CME Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup cut Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

