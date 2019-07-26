Northwest Bancshares Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 554,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 271,000 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,305,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GILD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.63. 2,179,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,069,442. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.12. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 37.98%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $468,504.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,277.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $186,104.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,969.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,884 shares of company stock worth $1,054,459 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

