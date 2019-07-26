Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $308,000 Position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,503 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of State Street by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,628,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,738,000 after buying an additional 201,989 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,936,000 after purchasing an additional 600,360 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 332,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,997,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in State Street by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 325,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,521,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 target price on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on Franco Nevada from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total transaction of $1,580,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.22. 82,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,060,527. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. State Street Corp has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $90.20.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. State Street had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

