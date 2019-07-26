Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 1,790 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $2,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,319,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,051,000 after purchasing an additional 44,501 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 56.9% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 202,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. CLSA upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.50 ($47.09) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.42. 171,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,829,965. The firm has a market cap of $226.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $45.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $241 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.65 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were issued a $1.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

