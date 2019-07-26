Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,812 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,340,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,821,360,000 after buying an additional 238,058 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,396,803,000 after purchasing an additional 148,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,235,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,115,989,000 after purchasing an additional 345,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,877,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,891,000 after purchasing an additional 626,766 shares during the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.58.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $32,976,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,812,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,566,481.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.52, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,956,250 shares of company stock valued at $109,889,375. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

ORCL stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.36. 2,940,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,332,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.78. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $42.40 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.