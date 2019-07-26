Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 770 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. American National Bank raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 69,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 86,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,446 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 1,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $54,873.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,051.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 16,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,024,505.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,157,782.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,288 shares of company stock worth $5,753,311. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DAL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,687,376. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.08 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

