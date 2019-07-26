NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31, Morningstar.com reports. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NWE stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.46. 1,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,757. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $56.23 and a 1 year high of $74.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.85%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NWE. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) price objective on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $108,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NWE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NorthWestern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,535,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the first quarter valued at $31,518,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 204,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,178,000 after purchasing an additional 128,742 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,504,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,411,000 after purchasing an additional 91,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 364,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 86,738 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

