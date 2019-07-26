Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) Trading Down 1.2%

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF) shares were down 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.13 and last traded at $5.13, approximately 10,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 4,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Get Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51.

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NWARF)

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled and charter airline services in Norway and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 195 owned and leased aircrafts in approximately 500 routes to 150 destinations across Europe into North Africa, the Middle East, North America, the Caribbean, South America, and South-East Asia.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.