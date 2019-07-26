Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) will post sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line posted sales of $1.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $7.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $7.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Norwegian Cruise Line.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.46.

Shares of NCLH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.24. 807,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,057. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $59.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.54.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Andrew Stuart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $1,080,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,352 shares in the company, valued at $20,500,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total transaction of $173,912.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,658,271.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,752 shares of company stock worth $4,442,698 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $89,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.3% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Article: Why do corrections happen?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.