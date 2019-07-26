Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Lake Street Capital set a $75.00 price target on shares of SurModics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.25.

NASDAQ:NVMI traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $28.02. The stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,154. The firm has a market cap of $785.12 million, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.09. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $30.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVMI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $385,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $352,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,081,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Nova Measuring Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 111,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

