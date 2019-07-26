Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Cut to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Guggenheim raised Novartis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.16 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Liberum Capital raised Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $90.63.

Novartis stock traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.17. The stock had a trading volume of 46,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,851. Novartis has a 12 month low of $71.33 and a 12 month high of $95.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.88. The firm has a market cap of $213.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,289,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

