Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) will report ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Novocure’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Novocure reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Novocure will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.04. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novocure.

Get Novocure alerts:

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 47.23% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on Intel from $37.50 to $42.90 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

In other Novocure news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $52,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 30,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $1,685,850.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,240,336.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 853,970 shares of company stock valued at $48,748,770. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novocure by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Novocure in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novocure by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 141,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after buying an additional 16,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Novocure in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.55. 347,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 856,961. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.76. Novocure has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $78.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.94 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About Novocure

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Further Reading: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novocure (NVCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.