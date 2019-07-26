NRG Metals (CVE:NGZ) Shares Down 13.9%

NRG Metals Inc (CVE:NGZ)’s share price fell 13.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16, 381,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 593% from the average session volume of 54,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.51.

About NRG Metals (CVE:NGZ)

NRG Metals Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of lithium brine projects in Argentina. It holds interests in the Hombre Muerto North lithium project covering approximately 3,287 hectares located in Salar del Hombre Muerto; and the Salar Escondido Lithium project totaling approximately 29,180 hectares located in Catamarca province.

