NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Stock Price Up 0.7%

NTT Docomo Inc (OTCMKTS:DCMYY)’s share price rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.70 and last traded at $24.69, approximately 9,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 51,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.28.

NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). NTT Docomo had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that NTT Docomo Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies.

