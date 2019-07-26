NuShares (NSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.64 Million

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $951.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One NuShares token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00031554 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000597 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001310 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

