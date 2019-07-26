Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities (NYSE:JMLP) rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.34 and last traded at $6.34, approximately 477 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 63,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.32.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Doliver Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000.

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Company Profile (NYSE:JMLP)

Nuveen All Cap Energy MLP Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC and Advisory Research, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of MLPs operating in the energy sector.

