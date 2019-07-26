Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NTC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $13.26. Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd shares last traded at $13.27, with a volume of 1,493 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 33,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NTC)

Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Connecticut. The fund invests into undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Connecticut income taxes.

