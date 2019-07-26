Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Shares Up 0.6%

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.49 and last traded at $15.49, 489 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 62,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.102 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Global High Income Fund stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) by 543.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JGH)

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

