NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Purchased by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,720 shares during the quarter. NV5 Global accounts for approximately 1.7% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of NV5 Global worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 35,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 21,284 shares during the period. S Squared Technology LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in NV5 Global by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NV5 Global news, Chairman Dickerson Wright sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $1,232,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael P. Rama sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $82,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $3,458,290 in the last 90 days. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.64. 10,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,669. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. NV5 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $96.70.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.72 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.38%. Sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVEE. Roth Capital increased their price objective on NV5 Global from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NV5 Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

