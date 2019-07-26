Nxt Tops One Day Volume of $730,895.00 (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 25th. Nxt has a total market cap of $22.29 million and $730,895.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nxt has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000229 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Stocks.Exchange and Poloniex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00030620 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016135 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00014243 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021698 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008400 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028687 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinEgg, HitBTC, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, Bittrex, C-CEX, Upbit, Poloniex, SouthXchange, Indodax and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

