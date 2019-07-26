Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (OTCMKTS:BKOR)

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Shares of BKOR opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.55 million for the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards.

