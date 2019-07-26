Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires 590 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,471,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,607,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,763,000 after acquiring an additional 440,954 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 53,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $4,320,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,035 shares of company stock valued at $15,399,246 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on CME Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.21.

Shares of ICE remained flat at $$89.59 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,981. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a fifty-two week low of $69.69 and a fifty-two week high of $92.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.80. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.49.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 31.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

