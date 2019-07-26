Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires New Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,050 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Stryker during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.41.

Stryker stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.45. 83,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $144.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.69.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

In other Stryker news, insider Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.71, for a total transaction of $871,188.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bijoy Sagar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.43, for a total value of $380,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,698 shares of company stock worth $3,643,227 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Read More: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.