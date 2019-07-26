Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,322,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 9,428 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $520,897.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,229,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $248,110.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Millendo Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $57.38. 436,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,150,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $43.14 and a 1-year high of $56.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.10%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.