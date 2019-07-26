Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $33.08 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 2.0% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $33,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $733,859,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 60.7% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,747,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,900 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,529,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,479,000 after acquiring an additional 987,103 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13,546.6% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 517,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,720,000 after acquiring an additional 513,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 65.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,027,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,273,000 after acquiring an additional 407,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie set a $155.00 target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Standpoint Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.72.

NYSE CAT traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,253,918. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.06 and a 52 week high of $159.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $14.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 43.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.72%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

