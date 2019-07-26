Oakbrook Investments LLC Reduces Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,940 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3,735.0% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Entergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.62.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,370,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $32,119,092.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 1,289,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $12,921,170.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. The company had a trading volume of 880,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,654,276. General Electric has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $13.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $27.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

