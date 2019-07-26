Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,699 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Netflix by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,107 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $185,212,000 after purchasing an additional 48,349 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,342,932 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,427,434,000 after acquiring an additional 148,252 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $2,411,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,680 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the last quarter. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $335.58. The company had a trading volume of 862,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,284,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.66. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $231.23 and a 12 month high of $386.80. The company has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total value of $17,130,562.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,130,562.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $390.47.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.