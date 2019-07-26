Oakbrook Investments LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Oakbrook Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Emerson Electric by 240.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 7,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $500,140.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,466.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Train sold 12,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total transaction of $783,336.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,212.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,333 shares of company stock worth $2,583,230. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,026,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,636. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 24.63%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup cut shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.31.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

