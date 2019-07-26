Oakbrook Investments LLC Trims Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 2,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.44, for a total transaction of $578,653.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,307.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 5,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $1,137,055.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,889,458.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,216 shares of company stock worth $21,354,766 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank lowered WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $209.17. 1,063,155 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,400. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $164.25 and a twelve month high of $212.50. The company has a market capitalization of $99.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.