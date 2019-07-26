Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) Stake Decreased by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) by 17.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 4.5% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 43,318 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 7.0% during the first quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 35,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC bought a new stake in Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the first quarter worth about $223,000. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings purchased 32,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $150,191.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc purchased 1,628,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $24,686,028.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 2,264,975 shares of company stock worth $27,668,527 over the last three months.

Shares of OAK traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.66. 15,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,999. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a one year low of $38.65 and a one year high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.53.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $313.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

