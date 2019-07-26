Ocado Group’s (OCDO) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on OCDO. HSBC set a €136.00 ($158.14) price target on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Welbilt from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of LYFT from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,150 ($15.03).

OCDO stock opened at GBX 1,234.50 ($16.13) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,167.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.98. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 730.60 ($9.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,440.50 ($18.82). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24.

In related news, insider Stuart Rose sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,199 ($15.67), for a total transaction of £1,798,500 ($2,350,058.80).

Ocado Group Company Profile

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

