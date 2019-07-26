OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $74.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.38 million. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%.

OCFC stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.71. 213,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.87. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

Read More: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.