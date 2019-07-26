Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ:OCUL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,583,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 127% from the previous session’s volume of 698,434 shares.The stock last traded at $4.86 and had previously closed at $4.37.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCUL. Cowen began coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $8.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities set a $9.00 price target on Ocular Therapeutix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.18.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $195.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a current ratio of 9.19.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 165.85% and a negative net margin of 2,956.91%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael H. Goldstein bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.51 per share, with a total value of $30,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,471.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amarpreet Sawhney bought 124,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.92 per share, with a total value of $363,446.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 990,563 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,443.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 229,248 shares of company stock valued at $669,811 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,792,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after purchasing an additional 500,489 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 13.8% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 824,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the first quarter valued at about $362,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 70,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 210,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 50,118 shares during the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

