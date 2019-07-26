OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:OISHY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

OTCMKTS OISHY opened at $24.48 on Monday. OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.60.

About OIL SEARCH LTD/ADR

Oil Search Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties in Papua New Guinea, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through PNG Business Unit, Exploration, and Other segments. It is involved in the development, production, and sale of liquefied natural gas, crude oil, natural gas, condensate, naphtha, and other refined products; and power generation activities.

