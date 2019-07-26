Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Purchased by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Old Dominion Freight Line makes up approximately 1.1% of Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ODFL shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

ODFL traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.99. 21,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,088. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $170.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 9.21%.

Old Dominion Freight Line declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

