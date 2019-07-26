Old North State Trust LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,201 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $29,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Starbucks by 159.2% during the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.40. 9,130,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,077,276. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.21 and a 12 month high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $109.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.17.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 494.61%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Culver sold 63,937 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $4,989,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $759,144.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,422,903. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Arco Platform in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Atlassian from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays set a $46.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

