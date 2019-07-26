Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.60 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 24.90%.

Shares of OSBC stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,895. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Old Second Bancorp has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $382.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

In other Old Second Bancorp news, EVP Keith Gottschalk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $26,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSBC shares. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered Zai Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

