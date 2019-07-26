One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) Short Interest Update

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a growth of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 114,600 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OSS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 27,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,859. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 2.59. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that One Stop Systems will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other One Stop Systems news, CEO Steve D. Cooper acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in One Stop Systems stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 596,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,642 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned 4.18% of One Stop Systems worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

