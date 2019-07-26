Online Price Tops $0.0022 on Top Exchanges (OIO)

Online (CURRENCY:OIO) traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Online token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN. Online has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $114.00 worth of Online was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Online has traded 32.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003271 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00294761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.01649871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000875 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00122214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024407 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Online Profile

Online’s genesis date was April 30th, 2018. Online’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 877,660,690 tokens. The official message board for Online is medium.com/online-io-blockchain-technologies. Online’s official website is online.io. Online’s official Twitter account is @Online_OIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Online is /r/onlineio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Online

Online can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Online directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Online should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Online using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

