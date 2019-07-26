Opacity Price Reaches $0.0190 on Exchanges (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Opacity has a market capitalization of $2.36 million and approximately $13,577.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Opacity has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Opacity token can now be purchased for $0.0190 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00295109 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.01653272 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000892 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00121373 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024435 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,191,696 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opacity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

