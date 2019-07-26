OpenDNA (ASX:OPN) Trading Up 15.8%

OpenDNA Ltd (ASX:OPN) shares were up 15.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), approximately 442,943 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.04 ($0.03).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of A$0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57.

About OpenDNA (ASX:OPN)

OpenDNA Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the deployment and sale of artificial intelligence system in Australia, Singapore, and South Africa. It offers Synapse, a dashboard, which presents actionable data that drives user behavior, as well as relevancy scores for content. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

