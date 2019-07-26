Ophthotech (NASDAQ:OPHT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ophthotech Corp (NASDAQ:OPHT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.21. Ophthotech shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 38,376 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ophthotech by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 84,127 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Ophthotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $460,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Ophthotech by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 173,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 90,396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ophthotech by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 12,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Ophthotech by 308.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 32,046 shares during the last quarter. 45.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ophthotech Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, for dry and wet forms of age-related macular degeneration, a disorder of the central portion of the retina known as the macula.

