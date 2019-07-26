Oppenheimer Begins Coverage on Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cambium Networks’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank cut from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. Cambium Networks has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

In other news, Director Alexander R. Slusky acquired 1,500,000 shares of Cambium Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

Further Reading: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.