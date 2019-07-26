O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ORLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Consolidated Communications to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $381.32. The company had a trading volume of 17,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $385.97. O’Reilly Automotive has a 12 month low of $297.83 and a 12 month high of $414.63. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.16). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 328.65%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.05, for a total value of $190,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 65.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $39,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

