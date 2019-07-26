Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) Short Interest Up 389.5% in July

Orion Engineered Carbons SA (NYSE:OEC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,518,400 shares, an increase of 389.5% from the June 15th total of 310,200 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 585,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,003,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after acquiring an additional 213,088 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,830,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after buying an additional 1,075,106 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,641,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after buying an additional 1,070,346 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,590,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,200,000 after buying an additional 137,627 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 972,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after buying an additional 207,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

OEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

OEC traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $20.15. 369,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,349. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $17.52 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.14.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 82.03% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $384.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Orion Engineered Carbons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

