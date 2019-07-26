Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.89. Otelco shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 539 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.27.

Otelco (NASDAQ:OTEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Otelco had a return on equity of 100.76% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Ira Sochet purchased 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $87,114.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 143,806 shares of company stock worth $2,252,581 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Otelco stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Otelco Inc (NASDAQ:OTEL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Otelco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otelco Company Profile (NASDAQ:OTEL)

Otelco Inc provides a range of telecommunications services on a retail and wholesale basis. The company offers local services, including voice lines that provide local dial tone and calling features, such as caller identification, call waiting, call forwarding, and voicemail; long distance services; billing and collection services for other carriers under contract; and directory advertising services.

