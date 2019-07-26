Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

PCB traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $16.93. The company had a trading volume of 30,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,876. Pacific City Financial has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96.

In other news, insider John Ju sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don Rhee purchased 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $298,598.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

