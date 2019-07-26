Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Covenant Asset Management LLC

Covenant Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,767,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,289,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,022,613,000 after buying an additional 692,098 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,677,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,678,000 after buying an additional 369,946 shares during the period. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 609,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,527,000 after buying an additional 356,732 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,155,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $214,171,000 after buying an additional 317,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.86. 511,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.05. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.13. Packaging Corp Of America has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $118.88.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PKG shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens set a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Propetro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.09.

Packaging Corp Of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.