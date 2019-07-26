PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Trading Up 5.3%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)’s stock price was up 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.88 and last traded at $48.32, approximately 2,111,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,248,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.89.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAGS shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $372.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $18.00 target price on shares of Chiasma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,013 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.